Wambui Collymore Speaks For The First Time Since Husband’s Death

The late Safaricom boss Robert (Bob) Collymore’s wife has talked for the first time since her husband’s death on Monday.

The Guyanese-born British businessman had been battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for nearly two years.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Wambui Kamiru thanked Kenyans and the world at large for the special condolences messages she has been receiving since the demise of Collymore.

“I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here, ” she wrote.

Read: Safaricom Shops To Remain Closed For Four Hours In Honour Of Bob Collymore

According to Wambui, the warm messages paint a picture of the man Collymore was.

“It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can’t respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you, ” she noted.

Wambui married Collymore in 2016 in a private ceremony.

I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here. It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can't respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you. — Wambui K. Collymore (@WambuiKamiru) July 3, 2019

Her message comes at a time the world mourns the man widely described as a CEO with magic hands. Collymore has been praised of his admirable leadership skills at Kenya’s biggest telco.

Collymore was cremated on Tuesday in a low key ceremony at Kariokor cemetery attended by family and close friends.

Also Read:

Some of the notable figures who attended the send-off include businessman Manu Chandaria, Safaricom board chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a, TV presenter Jeff Koinange, acting Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph, Peter Kenneth, Permanent Secretary Esther Koimett, UK Ambassador to Kenya Nic Hailey and musician Julius Owino better known as Juliani.

Safaricom will hold a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral to celebrate the life of the late Collymore.

Also Read: Meet Bob Collymore’s Favorite Kenyan Musician Who Graced His Private Send-Off

The company has since announced that all its shops across the country will remain closed between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm.

This according to the company is to allow all its staff to reflect on the life and times of the late CEO.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu