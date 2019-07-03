Safaricom Shops To Remain Closed For Four Hours In Honour Of Bob Collymore

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom will have its shops closed tomorrow in honour of fallen chief executive Bob Collymore.

The outlets will remain closed from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm on Thursday.

“As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday 4th July 2019 between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm,” the telco said in a statement.

The management also noted that this will give Kenyans a chance to reflect on the life and times of the late CEO.

Collymore, 61, died on Monday morning after a two year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at his Nairobi home.

The deceased was cremated on Tuesday at Hindu Shamsan Bhumi near Gikomba in the presence of close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held in his remembrance tomorrow at All Saints Cathedral.

Taking his place at the telco is the former CEO Michael Joseph who while speaking to K24 TV insisted that his role is only temporary.

“Safaricom has always been my company, it’s always been my baby; I nurtured it upto when I handed over to Bob. Now I’m just looking after it for a while, like a grandparent looking after the grandchild, until we appoint somebody else,” he stated.

“It’s not something new for me, I’m not having to start afresh, I’m well prepared for the role; but I must emphasize it is temporary.”

Collymore is survived by his wife, Wambui Kamiru and four children.

