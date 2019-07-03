Police Gun Down Two Suspected Thugs On Waiyaki Way In Nairobi

Police officers have gunned down two suspected robbers at the Brookside Junction on Waiyaki Way.

According to the police, the area is noted to be notorious for mugging and violent robberies.

The two suspects are noted to have been part of a gang of four men, who were caught trying to rob a motorist on that route.

The police, who were on patrol caught the robbers in the act when they tried to escape.

Upon confrontation, the assailants reportedly began shooting at the police.

Read:

Two were killed during the incident while the other two fled the scene.

Seven mobile phones from different companies and a toy pistol were recovered from the slain suspects in the Tuesday night episode.

The bodies were moved to Nairobi City Mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu