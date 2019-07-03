Nairobi County Assembly Turns Chaotic As MCAs Demand For Sh400 Million Bursary Disbursement (Video)

Nairobi County Assembly turned chaotic as ward representatives disrupted the plenary session.

The MCAs threatened to grab the microphone from the speaker of the day should they proceed with the business of the day.

This prompted the speaker to adjourn the session. The ward reps were fighting over bursaries for the second day.

Read:

In the one minute twenty four second video, the representatives are seen sitting on the floor as some chanted “no bursaries, no sittings.”

The ward representatives want Governor Mike Sonko to make known the exact day when he will disburse the Sh400 million bursary funds.

Acting Speaker Chege Mwaura noted that the MCAs were not willing to undertake business and would stall business starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

“As much as walking out will not solve the problem but we will no longer be held at ransom by the executive over bursaries. If they will not give us comprehensive undertaking of when the money will be disbursed then we will go ahead and stall government business including the budget starting tomorrow [Wednesday],” said Mr Mwaura.

