Jacque Maribe Among The First People To Visit Dennis Itumbi Hours After Arrest

Friendship between digital strategist at the Deputy President William Ruto’s office Dennis Itumbi and journalist Jacque Maribe seems to be strengthening daily, since the latter was charged with the murder of Monica Kimani.

In the latest revelation, Ms Maribe was among the first people to visit Itumbi who was earlier today arrested by Flying Squad detectives and questioned at Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters before being moved to Muthaiga Police Station.

In a photo that has set tongues wagging and ignited discussions on the interwebs, Itumbi is seen making his ‘one man one woman’ sign while Maribe stands beside him in solidarity at the DCI office.

Maribe was last year, alongside fiancee Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, charged with the murder of Monica Kimani.

Monica was killed in her apartment in Milimani on the night of September 19, 2018 upon her arrival from Juba, where she operated ‘family businesses’.

Since then, Itumbi has shown support to the journo, to an extend of posting his ‘support’ online for Maribe who was freed on bail.

The two were reported to have been dating before, before Maribe was engaged to Jowie.

The two are yet to clear the air on their revived ‘relationship’.

