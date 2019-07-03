Huddah Hits Out At Kamene Goro For Poking Fun At Her Means Of Making Money (Video)

Socialite Huddah Monroe will not be addressing “peasants” that have been talking about her behind her back.

This was after Kiss 100’s Kamene Goro insinuated that the boss chick has been selling herself hence her vast wealth.

Kamene was talking to her new producer Xtian Dela and soon to be co-host Andrew Kibe when she wondered how a woman like Huddah owns a Range Rover and an apartment in Kileleshwa.

Read:

“Has she been selling (expletive)? A girl with standard three English owns a Range Rover and an apartment in Kileleshwa, what else have you been selling other than (expletive),” Kamene said.

“What did you think she was, a lawyer?” she posed as they burst into laughter.

Well, the Huddah Cosmetics executive took to Instagram saying, “A queen doesn’t get off her throne to address a peasant.”

Read Also:

“Only a b**** unsure of her position tries to prove herself…What is understood, doesn’t need to be explained. I am never oblivious to the reality of anything in life… Playing cool doesn’t mean playing a fool… It just means I am in control of the situation… Remember a queen never comes off her throne to address a peasant,” she said.

Huddah has been in the states for the past couple of months and might not be returning after she put on sale her alleged Runda home.

Meanwhile, Kamene and Kibe are in court with their former employer, NRG Radio after they violated their employment contract.

Read Also:

“A temporary order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the duo from performing services for, carrying or being engaged or interested or concerned directly or indirectly or publicly identifying with the promotion of services by any other radio station within the Republic of Kenya or any business that competes with NRG,” Employment and Labour Relations Court Hellen Wasilwa said.

NRG claimed that the duo violated the non-compete clause in their contracts which required them to refrain from working for a competing media house until after three months.

The NRG management also claimed that their resignation came as a surprise.

The case will come up for a hearing on July 15.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu