Harambee Stars Officially Exit The 2019 AFCON

The Harambee Stars are officially out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after failing to qualify for the round of 16.

Stars managed just a win against neighbors Tanzania and two loses against Algeria and Senegal to finish third in Group C.

The team had a slim chance of progressing as one of the four third best finishers but they were hard done by a poor goal difference after Benin managed to hold Cameroon to a barren draw.

Kenya were making a return to the continental scene after 15 solid years in the cold. Prior to the Egypt tournament, the Stars last featured in the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia where they also failed to reach the knockout stage.

The team returns home with more experience and will be hoping to make a return in the 2021 edition slated for Cameroon.

