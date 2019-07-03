Garissa University Attack Convict Slapped With Life Imprisonment, Two Others Get Heavy Jail Terms

Three Garissa University terror attack convicts were on Wednesday sentenced in a Nairobi Court for abetting the 2015 massacre that left 148 people dead.

Appearing before Nairobi Magistrate Francis Andayi, Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero was slapped with a life sentence.

Two other convicts, Mohamed Ali Abdikar and Hassan Aden Hassan, were sentenced to 41 years in prison.

On June 19, Andayi found the three guilty of the deadly April 2,2015 attack.

The fourth suspect, Sahar Diriye, was acquitted.

Among those who were killed during the early morning attack were students, staff and police officers.

The attack also left over 80 people with serious injuries.

The judge had declared that the four had a case to answer after hearing evidence from 22 witnesses.

He freed Osman Abdi Dagane, who worked as a watchman at the university, saying there was no evidence linking him to the attack.

He had been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of the deadly attack.

The operation’s suspected ringleader, Mohamed Mohamud, also named “Kuno,” a former professor at a Koranic school in Garissa, was killed in southwestern Somalia in 2016.

The accused persons had denied 156 counts of charges including committing a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group.

