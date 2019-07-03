Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Experiencing System Glitches World Wide

Popular social media platforms, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, are currently experiencing system glitches.

Users across Europe, United States and Africa are among netizens who have raised concerns over sending and downloading of media across the platforms.

According to reports, transferring of any form of media including audio, images and videos has been frozen.

Parent company, Facebook, has since issued a statement through its social media pages saying its engineers are working to resolve the problems detected.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to nomrla as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage that has been linked to server malfunction.

