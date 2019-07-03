DP Ruto’s Pilot Finally To Be Laid To Rest After Months Of Court Battles

Deputy President William Ruto’s Captain Mario Magonga who died in a helicopter crash about four months ago will be laid to rest on Saturday next week.

This is following an agreement reached between his family members ending a four-months court battle that had delayed his send off.

Magonga’s mother Melania Magonga and Joy Mwangi who claimed to be the captain’s wife finally agreed that the deceased’s resting place will be Kitale.

The two signed a consent letter before High Court judge Jaqueline Kamau detailing the terms of the agreement.

Melania had declined to acknowledge Joy as the wife to her son leading to a series of court battles as the deceased lay at Lee Funeral Home.

Joy had challenged Melania’s assertions as she maintained she was legally married to the deceased.

Joy told the court that she was living with Mario before the unfortunate accident took his life.

Earlier, judge Kamau heard that Mario had been married to another woman, Harriet Nekoye, who they parted ways in 2008.

Harriet told the court that she was the legitimate wife to the deceased and Joy was just a mere partner.

To counter Harriet’s argument, Joy produced a divorce order from the court indicating that the deceased’s marriage with the woman was dissolved on February 13, 2017.

“I am the surviving widow and we have lived together as husband and wife for more than 10 years with Mario,” Joy said.

Harriet produced a marriage certificate in court indicating that she married Mario in 2001.

Mario’s mother told the court that she only knew Harriet as her son’s wife.

The captain died on March 3 in Turkana County.

Four Americans also lost their lives in the accident.

