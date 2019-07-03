Dennis Itumbi To Spend Night At Muthaiga Police Station

Former Secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications Dennis Itumbi will spend the night at the Muthaiga Police Station.

According to reports, Itumbi has transferred from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters to the police station.

He is set to be arraigned to court on Thursday.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as he is claimed to be linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers at a restaurant near City Hall.

Read: Itumbi’s Arrest A Diversion From La Mada ‘Assassination’ Meeting – Murkomen

Several political individuals have since condemned the arrest of Itumbi with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terming it as a diversion scheme.

Taking to Twitter, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator said Itumbi’s arrest was only aimed at diverting attention from the La Mada meeting and its plans.

Arrest of @OleItumbi is a strategy to divert attention from the La Mada meeting&plan.Was there a meeting?Did PS in charge of DCI say Ruto must be stopped Saitoti way?Who complained about assassination?And to who?The authenticity of the allegations is more important than a letter — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) July 3, 2019

Read also: DCI Kinoti Sent Maina Kageni To Ask Me Prosecute Corruption Cases Via Blogs – Robert Alai

According to the DCI boss George Kinoti, all leads show that Itumbi generated a fake letter claiming that there was a plot being hatched to kill DP Ruto.

The detectives are interrogating Itumbi so that he can reveal the source of his allegations.

Kinoti noted that Itumbi was arrested for “posting alarming publications.”

Itumbi’s lawyers attempt to have him released on police bond failed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu