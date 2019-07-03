in NEWS

Dennis Itumbi To Spend Night At Muthaiga Police Station

109 Views

dennis itumbi
[Courtesy]

Former Secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications Dennis Itumbi will spend the night at the Muthaiga Police Station.

According to reports, Itumbi has transferred from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters to the police station.

He is set to be arraigned to court on Thursday.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as he is claimed to be linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers at a restaurant near City Hall.

Read: Itumbi’s Arrest A Diversion From La Mada ‘Assassination’ Meeting – Murkomen

Several political individuals have since condemned the arrest of Itumbi with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terming it as a diversion scheme.

Taking to Twitter, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator said Itumbi’s arrest was only aimed at diverting attention from the La Mada meeting and its plans.

Read also: DCI Kinoti Sent Maina Kageni To Ask Me Prosecute Corruption Cases Via Blogs – Robert Alai

According to the DCI boss George Kinoti, all leads show that Itumbi generated a fake letter claiming that there was a plot being hatched to kill DP Ruto.

The detectives are interrogating Itumbi so that he can reveal the source of his allegations.

Kinoti noted that Itumbi was arrested for “posting alarming publications.”

Itumbi’s lawyers attempt to have him released on police bond failed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

nairobi mcas

Nairobi County Assembly Turns Chaotic As MCAs Demand For Sh400 Million Bursary Disbursement (Video)

Wambui Collymore Speaks For The First Time Since Husband’s Death