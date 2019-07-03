Dennis Itumbi Arrested Over Links To DP Ruto’s “Assassination” Letter

Former Secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications Dennis Itumbi has been arrested.

Itumbi has been linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He has been arrested by Flying Squad officers at a restaurant near City Hall. Word has it that he is being taken to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

On Tuesday, he blasted the Nation for publishing an article that seemingly linked him to an ‘assassination’ ploy that was allegedly planned by four Cabinet Secretaries at Hotel La Mada.

Through his social media accounts, Itumbi who is the secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications and is based at the Deputy President’s office in Harambee Annex lashed out at the Nation terming the publication of the article as “journalist at its lowest form.’

“Journalism is at its lowest form when Daily Nation pens a story and reproduces allegation after allegation – but does not bother to call or text any of the communication officers in the Presidency they claim are being sought by DCI and are in hiding,” Itumbi stated.

In the article, the Nation indicated that the DCI was zeroing in on Ruto’s aides.

