DCI Kinoti Sent Maina Kageni To Ask Me Prosecute Corruption Cases Via Blogs – Robert Alai

New details are emerging following the arrest of renowned blogger Robert Alai three weeks ago, with the latest revelations implicating Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and radio host Maina Kageni.

In a tweet thread a day after his release, Alai alleged that Kinoti sent Kageni to try and convince him to help them prosecute corruption cases through blogs, which he refused.

“A few weeks ago, @ DCI_Kenya boss Kinoti sent Maina Kageni and others to me to ask me if I could help them with prosecuting corruption cases through blogs. I told them that that @ ODPP_KE should prosecute corruption through courts since we don’t have parallel courts in blogs,” tweeted Alai.

A few minutes after the arrest of Deputy President William Ruto’s director of digital communication Dennis Itumbi, Alai further revealed that the arrests targeted DP Ruto’s allies, or those though to be.

He says that upon his arrest, he was never asked anything related to terrorism but was asked the person he was communicating with at the DP’s office.

“The current arrests are targeting people thought to be close to DP @ WilliamsRuto. In the whole of my interrogation, I was NEVER asked anything to do with terrorism. It was all “who do you communicate within Ruto’s office” etc… The arrest of @ OleItumbi is WRONG!!!!

“They found that I don’t even communicate with DP Ruto and so when they couldn’t find anything to charge me with, they thought of using photos of face charges with terror and using the media for psychological warfare. We will win. Mtashangaa. Using ATPU for political purposes,” wrote the vocal blogger.

Here is the tweet thread:-

Alai was released yesterday on a ksh300,000 cash bail or Ksh500,000 bond following a 14-day detention.

Appearing before Milimani Magistrate Francis Andayi, the blogger, who was arrested on June 18, was charged with treachery for publishing photos of officers killed in Wajir Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

Alai faced a second count of disclosure of information contrary to the law according to the police. He denied all the charges levelled against him.

Alai’s legal team led by senior counsel Paul Muite argued that transportation of the killed soldiers as posted by the blogger didn’t amount to acts of terrorism.

His case will be heard on August 8.

