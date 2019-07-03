Starehe MP Charles Njagua Released On A Cash Bail Of Ksh500,000

Starehe Members of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has been released.

The legislator who had been detained for almost a week has been released on a cash bail of Ksh500,000.

According to the court, the hearing of his case has been slotted for 4, September 2019.

Jaguar had been arrested last Wednesday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) outside Parliament buildings.

The legislator was nabbed following his remarks on the deportation of foreigners. The remarks have elicited mixed reactions, with some terming them xenophobic.

Consequently, he has been charged with incitement to violence, charges which he denied.

According to the prosecution, Jaguar’s utterances were intended to incite Kenyans against foreign nationals living within the country.

The court heard that he committed the said offense on June 24 at Nyamakima within Nairobi County.

Additionally, the court was told that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), as well as the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), are among those set to testify against the legislator.

Jaguar had been captured in a video telling foreigners trading in the market to vacate their business premises or be evicted forcefully.

“If they will not have gone back to their countries, as your MP, we will get into their shops and remove them and beat them then drag them to the airport,” he said.

The government immediately distanced itself from the remarks, terming them inciteful and unfortunate.

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible,” read the statement from Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

