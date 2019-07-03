State House Intruder Brian Bera’s Cry To President Uhuru Kenyatta, Court

A Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student who last month tried to sneak his way into State House has pleaded with the court to set him free.

Brian Bera, who was arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Francis Andayi on Wednesday, said his incarceration had taught him a lesson, assuring the court that he would not repeat the acts again.

However, the magistrate directed the police to continue detaining Bera at Kilimani Police station until Thursday when his case will be mentioned.

The prosecution had sought to have the fifth-year student taken to Mathare Mental Hospital for medical assessment before he is allowed to take a plea.

“It is only just and fair that he be taken to the facility and only until he is fully recovered when he can take the plea,” said the Prosecution team.

Bera’s legal team objected the prosecution’s request saying a report from Kenyatta National Hospital already indicated that the student had a mental problem.

The suspect’s father, David Bera, also pleaded with the court to set his son free on grounds of mental illness.

“In February instead of coming home, he went to Mt. Kenya where he got arrested. The third incident happened in June 2018 again, when he walked from Kitale at 4am on foot all the way to Athi River for four days. We were able to get him and was admitted for two weeks where he was diagnosed with the disorder by a psychiatrist and from there he has improved a lot and as a family we were relieved,” the father said.

He told the court that what his son needed was medical attention, further affirming that he was not a criminal.

“My request is for the court to allow me as his father to take him to hospital…it might take a long time for him to recover but detaining him in police custody will not help his condition,” the father pleaded.

On his part, Bera asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to pardon him.

“ … If they take me to Mathare it will be a punishment…I request that you forgive me …I will be like people of the New Testament,” he said.

The Magistrate acknowledged the family’s plea but insisted that the decision to release the suspect lied at the hands of the police.

Bera armed with a knife was shot on the shoulder as he attempted to gain access to State House on June 10.

The student, who claimed to have been sent by God, had posted alarming posts on his Facebook saying that he was in a spiritual mission.

