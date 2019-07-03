Central Bank APs Applauded For Rescuing 1-Day Old Infant Abandoned In Bush

Administration Police officers guarding the Central Bank of Kenya in Meru on Monday night rescued a day-old infant who had been neglected inside a school compound.

Officers Mr Mohammed Noor and Mr Charles Kithinji were on night duty when they heard cries from a nearby Meru Muslim Primary School compound.

Upon heading towards the bushes, the officers found a baby girl wrapped in leaves and tucked with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to the Imenti North DCIO James Githinji noted that it was then that Mr Noor removed his jacket and wrapped the child before taking it to the Meru Level Five hospital where she was admitted in good condition.

The hospital noted that the child weighed about 3.5 kilos.

Mr Githinji mentioned: “The officers acted swiftly and ensured that the child was warm by wrapping her with the jacket. Medics said the baby was in good health and admitted her for observation.”

The acts of the officers have elicited accolades for the two as their actions were celebrated.

“Help me celebrate our heroes… They rescued an innocent soul thrown in a bush by heartless mother…” one person posted.

Additionally, officer Githinji appealed to members of the public to report any woman who had been recently pregnant and given birth but the whereabouts of their child is unknown.

