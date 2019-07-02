Wema Sepetu Complains Of Contracting Disease While Behind Bars

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu contracted a disease while locked up for about seven days.

Wema was remanded for breaching her bail terms in a case where she is said to have posted indecent content online.

Speaking to local media, the former beauty queen said that she has been feeling unwell after leaving detention.

“Kwanza mbu ni wengi, walining’ata sana. Nilipimwa malaria, uti na vipimo vingine, lakini ugonjwa haukubainika, alichonishauri daktari wangu ni kuwa ipo haja ya kupima vipimo vingine ili kujua,” she said.

The businesswoman also noted that her doctors are yet to properly diagnose her and have advised that she tests for Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease.

Before her arrest, her lawyer said that she was sickly hence her absence in court. She has however disclosed that whatever she is suffering from was contracted during her stay in remand.

“Hapana, wakati naenda mahabusu nilikuwa nimeshapona muda mrefu, matatizo niliyapata huko. Kwanza nikiwa mahabusu niliumwa sana na tumbo, kichwa na mwili kuishiwa nguvu, hadi siku natoka sikuwa sawa kiafya,” she said.

Wema was last week released on bail by a Kisutu Resident Magistrate who warned of dire consequences should she skip a court appearance.

