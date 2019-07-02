Detectives Recover Ambassador Jean Wambui’s Stolen Vehicle In Umoja, One Arrested

DCI detectives on Monday night nabbed a robbery with violence suspect in Nairobi’s Umoja 1 estate in Buruburu.

The sleuths also recovered a stolen Toyota Prado VX.

The suspect is said to be a part of a three man gang that waylaid Ambassador Jean Wambui Kimani on Thursday at her Kilimani home.

Ambassador Kimani is the Foreign Affairs Director, and is attached to the Europe and Commonwealth Directorate.

Also found on the suspect’s person were Ms KImani’s bank Credit Cards, business cards and other personal documents.

“While acting on intelligence, the Detectives intercepted & nabbed the suspect who was driving the Toyota Prado VX stolen from the complainant among other valuables, when a group of THREE armed men accosted her and ransacked her house. Report was made at Kileleshwa Police Station,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

In a statement recorded at Kileleshwa Police Station, the victim said that she was ambushed by three men while she was in the kitchen.

The men who were wielding knives and a pistol tied her up and ransacked her home.

They threatened to kill her if she screamed for help.

She also told the police that her gardener Patrick Mwenda was also attacked and during the brawl lost his phone.

The men also made away with a 52-inch TV worth Sh40,000, a Canon printer, three mobile phones valued at Sh60,000 and her ATM card.

Investigations, police have indicated are ongoing.

