President Uhuru Appoints Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka As Special Envoy To South Sudan

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed as the Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kalonzo has been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the statement, his appointment is intended to further Kenya’s commitment towards shared prosperity in the region as well as pursue a lasting peace.

“The ministry congratulates Hon. Dr Kalonzo Musyoka on his appointment and stands ready to support the Special Envoy in the delivery of his mandate,” read the statement in part.

Last year, President Uhuru had nominated Kalonzo for an alleged big envoy job at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Later in November, he was sent on a special assignment as a special envoy in monitoring the peace process in South Sudan.

At the time, the former vice president had accompanied Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to Juba.

