Sonko Surprises Adopted Daughter With Swanky Mercedes Benz For Her Graduation (Video)

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko surprised his adopted daughter, Janetta Nyamu with a swanky Mercedes for her graduation.

Flaunting the brand new car on her Instagram page, Janetta who was taken in by the governor and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi thirteen years ago, thanked the county chief for taking her under his wing.

“Never in my wildest dream did I even think I will reach this far until you saw me fit to be part of your perfect family. It’s being 13 years of going from an orphan to someone who has a perfect family.

13 years of having a shoulder to lean on when the going gets tough. I treasure and live for the moments when I make you proud…” she wrote on social media.

Janetta also thanked Mrs Mbuvi for always having her back and being her “pillar of strength.

“Thank you for always being there not only physically but also emotionally. You are forever my mentor and the person I will always look up to. Thank you for showing me the ways of Chris,” she added.

To the county chief she said, “Dad thank you for the best graduation gift ever ❤️💕💖I am overjoyed ,overwhelmed and super humble but more so thank you for believing in me 🙏🏽.”

The Daystar University graduate also thanked her siblings for their continued support and overwhelming love towards her.

“To my siblings thank you for always being there for me I would have never done it without your support and never ending love,” she continued.

