Sonko Surprises Adopted Daughter With Swanky Mercedes Benz For Her Graduation (Video)

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko surprised his adopted daughter, Janetta Nyamu with a swanky Mercedes for her graduation.
Flaunting the brand new car on her Instagram page, Janetta who was taken in by the governor and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi thirteen years ago, thanked the county chief for taking her under his wing.
“Never in my wildest dream did I even think I will reach this far until you saw me fit to be part of your perfect family. It’s being 13 years of going from an orphan to someone who has a perfect family.
Read: Gospel Artist Hope kid Admits To Receiving Nude Pictures From Female Fans
13 years of having a shoulder to lean on when the going gets tough. I treasure and live for the moments when I make you proud…” she wrote on social media.
Janetta also thanked Mrs Mbuvi for always having her back and being her “pillar of strength.
“Thank you for always being there not only physically but also emotionally. You are forever my mentor and the person I will always look up to. Thank you for showing me the ways of Chris,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Read Also: Harmonize’s Fiance Demands Answers As Sidechick Introduces Alleged Daughter
To the county chief she said, “Dad thank you for the best graduation gift ever ❤️💕💖I am overjoyed ,overwhelmed and super humble but more so thank you for believing in me 🙏🏽.”
The Daystar University graduate also thanked her siblings for their continued support and overwhelming love towards her.
“To my siblings thank you for always being there for me I would have never done it without your support and never ending love,” she continued.
View this post on Instagram
Not all angels have wings because some are ordinary people living ordinary lives but they have special qualities that touch our hearts and souls in special ways ❤️💕💖 To my heavenly sent angel ,to the parents that I am so privileged to call mine @mamacounty_047 @mike.sonko Today I graduate from one of the best Christian university in East Africa and I lack ways to show my gratitude for all that you have done for me .💗 Never in my wildest dream did I even think I will reach this far until you saw me fit to be part of your perfect family 💯 It’s being 13 years of going from an orphan to someone who has a perfect family . 13 years of having a shoulder to lean on when the going gets tough I treasure and live for the moments when I make you proud … Your love ,care and all that you have done for me never goes unnoticed ❤️ Thank you for watering my dreams Thank you for holding my hands tight enough to lead me to the right direction and loose enough to let me soar Thank you for giving me a voice and a place in this world 🌍 May you be blessed abundantly 🙏🏽 May all that you touch flourish 🙏🏽 May your songs be forever sang 🙏🏽 May your cups overflow🙏🏽 But more so I wish you long life’s so that you can continue impacting other peoples life .. I love you sooo much and you mean absolutely the world to me ❤️ Were it not for you I wouldn’t be the person I am today Mine is to say a big thank you and I pray to the Almighty that someday I will be able to repay you for the good deeds you have done for me 💋🥰💕. @mike.sonko Dad thank you for the best graduation gift ever ❤️💕💖I am overjoyed ,overwhelmed and super humble but more so thank you for believing in me 🙏🏽 @mamacounty_047 Mummy bear thank you for always being my pillar of strength , thank you for always being there not only physically but also emotionally .you are forever my mentor and the person I will always look up to Thank you for showing me the ways of Christ 🙏🏽🙏🏽💗 To my siblings thank you for always being there for me I would have never done it without your support and never ending love. #cant wait to ride my new baby 🚘
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments