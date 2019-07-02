Man Explains How Shalom Hospital Medics Left Bandage In Wife’s Womb After C-Section

Scandals at Shalom Hospital seem to be far from over, with controversial cases coming out often.
In the most recent case of a cesarean section (CS), a man has explained how medics negligence almost saw him lose his wife, by leaving a bandage in her womb.
In a post shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, the man explains that two weeks after discharge his wife started experiencing severe pains, and vomiting.
“I rushed her back to the hospital on 12th March and had a first aid administered. The next day, 13th, the pains were back and we rushed her to Shalom Hospital again.
I pleaded with the medic called Sam at the emergency section that night to admit her for close monitoring but he refused. He also said no to scan and X-ray on the grounds that the liver has to be tested first. Her blood tested positive for H-pyloric and she was given a dosage of medication,” narrates the man.
With the pains coming back on March 14, the husband found no hope at Shalom and rushed the wife, Emmaculate Maruli, to Kenyatta National Hospital where she was admitted for four days. Tests did not reveal any sickness at KNH.
On April 24, the C-Section wound had puss and a minor surgery was done to remove it, at Shalom. On May 15, the severe pains resumed but he had given up hope on treatment at Shalom Hospital. A scan and X-ray by doctors at a different hospital showed something on the left side.
A major surgery was done and a large piece of bandage was removed which had almost damaged her intestines. This was revealed by the medical report from Friends Lugulu Mission Hospital below.
“The hospital administration once threatened me to keep mute when I posted my predicament on social media. A Mr Thomas Ndolo called me and told me to pull down the post. It was eventually deleted. Since then they have been monitoring my social media platforms. The doctor who performed the surgery says the wound was rotting from the inside since the doctors at Shalom Hospital had left this bandage inside her body,” says the man.
