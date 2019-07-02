Man Explains How Shalom Hospital Medics Left Bandage In Wife’s Womb After C-Section

Scandals at Shalom Hospital seem to be far from over, with controversial cases coming out often.

In the most recent case of a cesarean section (CS), a man has explained how medics negligence almost saw him lose his wife, by leaving a bandage in her womb.

In a post shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, the man explains that two weeks after discharge his wife started experiencing severe pains, and vomiting.

“I rushed her back to the hospital on 12th March and had a first aid administered. The next day, 13th, the pains were back and we rushed her to Shalom Hospital again.