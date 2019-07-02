Michael Joseph Appointed Interim Safaricom CEO

Safaricom board has appointed Michael Joseph as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the death of Bob Collymore.

According to the telecommunication, Joseph will take over the role effective immediately.

In a statement signed by the company secretary Kathryne Maundu, Joseph will hold on the position until the Board communicates in due course on a permanent appointment.

“The board is confident that during this transition, Mr Joseph will provide the necessary guidance and leadership to the company and its employees.”

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore will be laid to rest today, July 2 in a private ceremony.

The Guyanese-born British businessman died on Monday morning at his Nairobi home following a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019,” read the statement from Safaricom.

He leaves behind his wife Wambui Kamiru and four children from his first marriage.

According to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinang’e, Bob w knew he was not going to last long as his health worsened by the day.

According to Mr Koinange, Collymore’s doctors had hinted to him that if he was going to make it past July he would be very lucky.

He says, at some point, the doctors advised the Safaricom boss not to make long-time plans.

Jeff also mentioned that a few days before his death, Mr Collymore had pleaded with the Safaricom management to name his replacement.

“He did inform those in charge to name his replacement, they were in a process of naming a new CEO, he told them that the one-year extension they had given him, he was not going to make it, ” Mr Koinanage recalls.

