Radio Host Massawe Japanni Lashes Out At Celebs Sharing Private Chats With Bob Collymore On Social Media

Radio show presenter Massawe Japanni has on Tuesday afternoon lashed out at people who have shared their private chats with the late Bob Collymore on social media.

According to the Radio Jambo host, those who have shared their chats are “desperate to prove association with the late Safaricom CEO.

Taking to Instagram, Massawe mentioned: “So now guys are publishing private chats with Bob on Social media? NKT! Are you desperate to prove association? It was private. Please.”

She has since elicited a heated debate on social media with some people insinuating that she was attacking celebrated comedian Eric Omondi.

On Tuesday morning, Omondi shared a WhatsApp chat that Bob wrote him after a video of him swimming naked in Turkana leaked.

According to the chat, Bob wrote: “Hi Eric Just a private note. You did well to apologies. Those of us in the public eye do more harm when they stay quiet. Having said that, I agree with Njoki Chege’s piece in the Nation today. I don’t think you did anything wrong. My friend Richard Branson once did launch in the Nude, we all chuckled and moved on. Comeday is a tricky area where you have to push the boundaries from time to time and go beyond pulling funny faces and doing silly voices. You are a master of your craft and will continue to have my admiration as a comedy artist. Continue to push the envelope because it’s only by doing so that you will remain Kenya’s funniest comedian. All the Best. Bob.”

Kenyans were quick to dismiss Massawe over her post, asserting that people are mourning the late CEO the best way they know how to.

Mumbua Mwenda stated: “I think people are only posting those messages (which are all positive BTW) to show the world just how kind this man was… Which makes the rest of us learn from him also.”

“If u never had private chat and don’t have anything to post pambana na hali yako,” Symore Ongaro noted.

One Bobo Kinuthia was haste to exclaim: “Let people mourn Bob their way. Am sure if you had a picture of him or those chats we would be reading them now!!!”

On Monday BBC journalist Larry Madowo also shared on his social media his memories of him referring to him as a person who was passionate about life.

I have hundreds of texts with Bob Collymore going back to 2011. He responded to each of the countless interview requests, banter and more recently, health updates. He lived a full, passionate life. So long, my friend 💔 https://t.co/0qyUfgAxcp — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 1, 2019

Collymore succumbed to cancer on Monday morning at his home at his Nairobi home.

He had been battling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for almost two years.

Collymore was cremated in a private interment process at the Kariokor crematorium.

