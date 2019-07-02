Lamu West MP Faces 13 Charges Over Defaulted Taxes, Released On Ksh3 Million Bond

Lamu West MP Stanely Muthama was on Monday charged in Eldoret for failing to remit Ksh487 million in taxes.

According to the court, the money was accumulated from businesses operated under Stansha Limited, a company linked to him.

Appearing before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, the legislator denied the charges and was released on a Ksh3 million bond with an alternative Ksh500,000 cash bail after denying all the 13 charges pressed on him. Read: Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama Arrested Over Fraud

The Kenya Revenue Authority, the complainant in the case, accused Mr Muthama of tax evasion between 2013 and 2017.

According to the charge sheet, the MP together with others through Stansha Limited evaded paying taxes from income derived from his business activities within Kericho, Kajiado and Nakuru counties.

However, Sheila Sanga, who represented KRA, opposed the release of Mr Muthama on bail.