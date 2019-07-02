Unceremonious Exit For KQ COO Jan de Vegt As Post Is Scrapped

Kenya Airways (KQ) Chief Operating Officer Jan de Vegt will face unceremonious exit as the airliner scrapped his position, forcing him out.

In a series of tweets that were later deleted, de Vegt expressed frustrations from KQ that saw a deal with Royal Dutch Airlines KLM discontinued.

“Kenya Airways decided to stop all support by KLM. For this reason, I am returning to Amsterdam… as there will be no COO in KQ from now on, I will close this account. Until we meet again,” he tweeted.

Vegt took over as COO from Yves Guibert on August 1, 2016. Guibert left the troubled airline in July 2016.

According to the airline, the company scraped off the position of COO following the expiry of Vegt’s contract and restructuring moves.

“As part of the initiatives the company took a strategic decision to delayer the COO area to enhance operational efficiency, agility in decision making and additional visibility of key issues in our business operations,” said KQ Chief Human Resource Manager Evelyne Munyoki.

Administrative functions of the post will now be handled at the division level of the department. The department is divided into technical and operations divisions, now headed by Evans Kihara and Paul Njoroge respectively.

The current Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Miksoz announced that he would leave at the end of the year two months ago.

“I have made the decision to shorten my contract term and I have decided to resign on personal grounds effective Dec.31, ” Mikosz said in a letter sent to employees.

“It is my personal decision and I have obviously discussed it with the board as well as my family.”

