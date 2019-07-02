Kenyan With Suspected Links To Al-Qaeda Arrested In The Philippines With Explosives

A Kenyan man believed to have links with the Al-Qaeda terrorist group was on Monday arrested in the Philippines with explosives.

The suspect, Cholo Abdi Abdullah was studying aviation at the All Asia Aviation Academy in Pasay.

“The Kenyan national is identified with the Al-Qaeda. He pledged allegiance to the Al-Qaeda group since 2012 and he has been wanted for a long time. It so happened that he was last located in the Philippines that’s why the foreign counterparts coordinated with the PNP and AFP for the immediate arrest,” Police Major General,Amador Corpuz told reporters.

According to local authorities, Abdullah was nabbed at Rasca Hotel in Iba, Zambales where a 9-mm pistol, magazine and ammunition, one unit of an improvised explosive device, a hand grenade, and other bomb-making components were seized.

CIDG Corpuz also confirmed that he (Abdullah) was apprehended at around 3:30 pm after obtaining a court order.

“We are still investigating as to why he enrolled at All Asia Aviation Academy that is based in Pasay. They have a flight instruction school in Iba, Zambales. The suspect has been staying since 2017 in Iba, Zambales,” he added.

Abdullah who was allegedly doing research on different aviation threats, aircraft hijacking and falsifying travel documents is set to face charges for violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and R.A. 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives).

