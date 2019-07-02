Kenya Morans Win Zone 5 Qualifiers, Qualify For Inaugural AFRICHAN Championship

The Kenyan Moran’s beat all odds to clinch the Zone five spot at the inaugural AfriChan championship in Bamako, Mali.

The team led by Most valuable player Tylor Ongwae were a happy lot after Uganda beat Rwanda to make Kenya champions. Kenya Morans had lost to Rwanda making them pull all their support behind Uganda.

This is the first time the Kenya Morans are qualifying in many years with a squad that has been labeled the best to ever be assembled.

The Morans now have two weeks to prepare for the AfriChan championship in Mali.

In the women’s category, the Kenya lionesses came in second in a much-contested match against Egypt.

The ladies got to the finals of the tournament after beating hosts Uganda 67-60 in the semifinals.

The ladies got an automatic qualification to Afrobasket which will be held later in the year in Dakar, Senegal.

