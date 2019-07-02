Interior Ministry At Loggerheads With Huduma Centre Over Ksh266 Million ‘Loss’

Huduma Centre is under scrutiny over non-remitted Ksh266 million collected at Huduma Centres through e-citizen for police clearance certificates.

The amount was collected in 2016/2017 financial year, but was recorded in the ministry revenue system according to a report by the auditor general Edward Ouko.

Appearing before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho said that they had handed over the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for probe.

Read:

“We are dissatisfied with the services. The matter has since been handed to the DCI to conduct investigation on the accumulated debt and institute legal action if necessary,” said Kibicho.

In the year under review, the interior ministry should have collected Ksh639,546,000 for 639,546 clearance certificates (certificates of good conduct), but only Ksh373,272,000 was remitted to the ministry’s account at the Central Bank.

Initially, Ouko had flagged Ksh5.6 billion collected through e-citizen that was suspected to have been lost, but Kibicho insisted that the amount had been remitted.

Read: Gov’t Lost Ksh68 Billion To Fake Pensioners, On The Verge Of Losing Ksh87 Billion More

According to Kibicho, Ksh372.2 million for clearance certificates, Ksh134 million for registration of births and deaths, Ksh1 billion for passports and Ksh4 billion for work permits which had been flagged was remitted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu