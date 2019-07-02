CS Sports Amina Mohamed Hosts Harambee Stars To Luncheon, Thanks Them For Afcon Show

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on Tuesday hosted the Harambee Stars to a luncheon in Cairo, Egypt.

Amina took the opportunity to thank the players for making it back to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after 15 years in the cold.

She further applauded them for bagging a crucial win against neighbors Tanzania and giving a spirited fight against Senegal on Monday despite losing 3-0.

“I am proud of you. Rome was not built in a day. We are very grateful we got here after 15 years,” said Amina.

On the 3-2 win over the Taifa Stars which gave Kenya hopes of progressing to the round of 16, Amina said, “For me the win against Tanzania was extremely important and I hope you all know why.”

“You gave us back our dignity and everybody was very happy. I think Kenya was on fire.”

Stars’ skipper Vuctor Wanyama thanked the CS for the support the government has offered them.

“We want to thank you for your support despite losing the match yesterday.”

Kenya could still qualify for the next round if Benin and Angola lose their matches to Cameroon and Mali respectively on Tuesday.

