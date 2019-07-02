Kenyan Businessman Abducted In Dar-es-Salaam Found Alive

Kenyan businessman Raphael Ongangi who was kidnapped eight days ago in Dar es Salaam has been found alive. Ongangi, who was abducted by unknown individuals was found in Mombasa. Speaking to The Citizen, his wife Veronica Kundya confirmed noting that she has spoken on phone with her husband but did not divulge further information. She stated: “I am in a hurry and I cannot say much now. But I thank God and everyone who played a role in helping me trace my husband.”

Mr Ongangi, who runs a cargo logistics business, was kidnapped in Dar es Salaam on June 24, 2019 at the intersection of Karume-Msasani Road in the upmarket neighborhood of Oysterbay, right next to the Ugandan High Commission.

The businessman was found amid mounting pressures from different corners in Tanzania demanding his release.

These include the opposition, ruling party MPs, former government leaders as well as pressure from social media users from both Tanzania and Kenya who launched the #BringBackRaphaelOngangi hashtag on Twitter.