Blogger Robert Alai Freed On Ksh300,000 Cash Bail

Renowned blogger Robert Alai has been released on ksh300,000 cash bail or Ksh500,000 bond following a 14-day detention.

Appearing before Milimani Magistrate Francis Andayi, the blogger, who was arrested on June 18, was charged with treachery for publishing photos of officers killed in Wajir Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

Alai faced a second account of disclosure of information contrary to the law according to the police. He denied all the charges levelled against him.

Alai’s legal team led by senior counsel Paul Muite argued that transportation of the killed soldiers as posted by the blogger didn’t amount to acts of terrorism.

Read: Friends, Supporters Launch M-Changa Fund Drive For Blogger Robert Alai’s Legal Fees

Further, the defence team told the court that Alai was exercising his freedom of expression, which did not in any way contravene the law of the land.

“People of Kenya have a right to information and journalists have absolute rights to inform the public of what is happening within the surrounding,” argued Muite in court.

Muite told the court the blogger has a right to be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of his case.

The prosecution was not opposed to bail.

Alai had been arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko who sent him to detention over links to terrorists.

Also Read: How Magistrate In Robert Alai’s Case Ruled Out The Need For Evidence

His co-accused, Prison Warder Patrick Safari and Administration Police Wifred Kipkemei Maiyo, were also detained as the Anti-terrorism Police Unit asked for more time to conclude investigations against the trio.

Last week, reports emerged that Alai was put in total isolation from his co-accused.

According to family members that spoke to this desk, Alai spent his days and nights in a secluded cell without basic facilities for basic survival, exposing him to health risks.

Alai’s case is set to be mentioned on August 8.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu