Safaricom “Changes” Logo Colours To Grey In Remembrance Of Bob Collymore

Safaricom on Monday faded its brand colors in honour of its fallen chief executive, Bob Collymore.

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company changed its green logo to grey on all it’s social media pages and official website.

On the site’s landing page is a grey photo of the deceased with the message “Rest In Peace Bob Collymore (1958-2019).”

Collymore passed on in the wee hours of Monday morning after battling Myeloid Leukemia for at least two years.

In 2017, he took a medical leave during which he sought treatment in London. He would return in July 2018.

According to Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Collymore who joined the company nine years ago was “ready and at peace in the two years he had been ill”.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Ng’ang’a also noted that there might be a memorial service thereafter, on Wednesday or Thursday.

