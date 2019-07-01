President Kenyatta Allocates South Sudan Land In Naivasha For Dry Port

Kenya has offered Sudan a 10-acre piece of land for construction of a dry port in Naivasha, in what the two states termed as a plan to deepen bilateral trade.

This one among many agreements made during South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s two-day State Visit in Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while addressing journalists, said that Kenya is fast tracking completion of LAPSSET projects, including transnational highways, oil pipeline and Lamu Port, to link the two countries. President Kenyatta said the first berth of the Lamu Port will be ready this August.

“Kenya also agreed to allocate land for a dry port to South Sudan at the Naivasha SEZ and for a logistics hub near the new Lamu Port. Further, the two countries agreed to set up a Joint Border Commission for the management of the common border between the two nations,” read a statement from the State House.

President Kenyatta and President Kiir witnessed the signing of several MoUs including the Agreed Minutes of the Inaugural Session of the Kenya-South Sudan Joint Commission of Cooperation. Also signed were MoUs for Political Consultations and for Joint Commission for Cooperation.