JKUAT Don Peter Waweru Set To Officiate Namibia vs Cóte d’Ivoire Afcon Match

FIFA referee Peter Waweru is set to become the first Kenyan Centre Referee to officiate a match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Waweru, a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, has been appointed by CAF to run proceedings in Namibia’s final Group D match against Ivory Coast, at 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

He will be assisted by yet another Kenyan, Gilbert Cheruiyot, and Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s national team, the Harambee Stars will be in action also at the same venue as they take on Senegal in their final Group C match.

At least a draw will see them through to the round of 16.

