Mr Seed, Fiance Nimo Gachuiri Make Social Media Comeback After Infidelity Claims (Photos)

Gospel singer Mr Seed and his fiance Nimo Gachuiri are back online.

The couple took a few days off after the singer was accused by an unidentified woman of sleeping with her without her consent.

The woman said that the Upo hitmaker took her back to his place in Roysambu when Nimo and their son were not around.

It is then that he took advantage of her.

Later on in the week, the couple accused other gospel musicians of planting the story in order to tarnish Mr Seed’s name.

They would later deactivate their social media accounts.

Seed and Nimo are back and are stronger than ever.

The hitmaker shared a picture with his followers, he captioned it, “God’s blessings upon you this day my people…I love you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GOD’s BLESSINGS UPON YOU THIS DAY MY PEOPLE … I LOVE YOU ALL ❤️

A post shared by MR.SEED OFFICIAL (@mrseedofficial) on

Nimo is also back on Instagram where she shared a picture of herself and her son’s father.

Nimo and Mr Seed

Fellow artiste Weezdom, accused of leaking the “rape” story, addressed Mr Seed last week via Mambo Mseto.

In his defense, he said, he tried helping the situation by reaching out to Seed.

In fact he added, Seed needs to own up to his mistakes and stop dragging his name through the mud. This was after the couple accused Weezdom of being used by competitors to tarnish Seed’s name.

“Mimi inanihusu aje mtu kulala na msichana alafu apatikane? Hii Gospel mahali imefika saa hizi, inahitajika mtu ukipatikana kwa shida tuache kublame shetani, tuache kublame marafiki, tuache ku blame mtu yeyote,” Weezdom said as he broke into tears.

