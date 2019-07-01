Emotions Run High As Mother Graduates In Place Of Dead Son At Daystar University

The 41st graduation ceremony at Daystar University had a different feel than normal when, Derrick Macharia Githinji, a graduand, was called out.

At the calling of his name, his mother went forth to receive his certificate as a sombre mood engulfed the open field.

His family members, who were also in attendance accompanied the mother to receive her son’s degree.

Macharia died four days to his graduation after he was hit by a speeding motorbike in Ruiru, Naivas, along the Thika Super Highway.

His friends described the deceased as a free-spirited individual who was full of life, treasured true friendship and loved children.

“He was a thinker, a good writer and also expressive in matters that mattered to him,” one of his friends highlighted.

He was consequently honoured with a standing ovation from those who had attended the ceremony.

Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Janet Kahingi, was among the graduates from the institution.

Sharing with her followers on Instagram, Nairobi first lady Primrose Mbuvi praised her adopted daughter’s achievement.

In a hearty message, Primrose said that it has been an amazing 13 years with Janet in the family.

“It has been an amazing 13 years since I adopted you into this lovely family, congratulations my daughter Janet Kahingi on your graduation with a business diploma, this is no mean feat by any means. However the journey has just begun and ahead of you lies infinite possibilities, I assure you of my full support throughout the journey,’ she noted.

