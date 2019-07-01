Moses Kuria Refuses To Share Dias With DP Ruto, Opts To Sit With “Wanjiku”

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria on Sunday refused to sit at the main dias together with Deputy President William Ruto as he opted to sit with members of the public.

Kuria’s decision surprised many by his gesture following his refusal to join the high table with other politicians.

Additionally, he is claimed to have declined to address the congregation despite an invitation from the Deputy President.

The leaders had visited the St Luke PCEA church in Mahingo, Embakasi East.

His actions come just a week after the legislator together with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko formed the “Team Wanjiku” outfit which is an unofficial political movement meant to counter Jubilee party’s Team Tanga Tanga and Team Kieleweke.

The MP and Governor Sonko while launching Team Wanjiku at Ruiru Stadium in Kiambu county argued the common mwananchi had been forgotten by the leaders they elected who shifted their focus to 2022 succession politics and forgot the voters.

His decision to sit among Kenyans has consequently been viewed as his way of announcing his non-allegiance to either Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke.

