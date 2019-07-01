in NEWS, SPORTS

Kenya Rugby ‘Chipu’ Team Fundraising For July 4 Brazil Assignment As Government Turns A Blind Eye

Kenya Junior Rugby Team 'Chipu'. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya rugby junior team could skip an international tournament set to be held on July 4 in Brazil, for lack of funds.

According to media reports, the team held a fundraising through Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) last week in preparation for the trip, where they raised only Ksh1.2 million as compared to the targeted Ksh8 million.

The under-20 team, popularly known as Chipu, is supposed to travel to Brazil by July 4 for the World Junior Trophy championship, but lack of funds could see them miss out.

“We hope the government will come in to help us, we believe that if they will be able to give us one to two million together with the sponsors who have pledged to come in, we will be good to go,” said the team’s head coach Paul Odera.

On the other side, five Kenyan MP in Egypt for the African Cup of National are each receiving an allowance of Ksh100,000 a day, this being one million each for their 10 days stay.

The Kenyan team is set to face  Uruguay in their opening match on Tuesday July 9. They will then battle it out with Brazil on Sunday July 14 before meeting Japan on Wednesday July 17 to wrap up their pool matches.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised full government support for all national teams early this year, but the promise seems to have remained just a promise.

