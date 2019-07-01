Isaac Mbeche To Replace Peter Mbithi At The Helm Of UoN As Financial Woes Worsen

Current University of Nairobi (UoN) Deputy Vice-chancellor Isaac Mbeche has been appointed as the interim Vice-chancellor, just days after UoN board rejected Prof Peter Mbithi’s bid to extend his tenure.

Prof Mbithi has been stripped of his roles as a financial signatory, and the same handed over to Mr Mbeche as the former faces an unceremonious exit.

This comes at a time that the institution’s over 5,000 workers cry foul over salary delays caused by leadership wrangles at the institution.

Read:

According to a letter dated June 28 written by council chair Julia Ojiambo addressed to financial institutions, Prof Mbeche will be the mandatory signatory to all banking facilities for the university.

Prof Mbithi will go on a terminal leave on July 6.

His reign has been a scandalous one, with allegations of corruption, nepotism and poor management taking centre-stage.

Recently, it was reported that Mbithi purchased office furniture worth a whooping Ksh20 million without following procurement procedures. The goods, we understand were delivered on a Sunday night.

The institution has according to Auditor General been running on bank overdrafts to an extent of failing to remit statutory deductions including loans.

Read:

For example, UoN just like Kenyatta University and Multimedia University failure to remit has resulted in individual employees being penalized for defaulting.

The institution of higher learning failed to remit PAYE of Sh283 million, National Social Security Fund deductions of Sh3.4 million, National Hospital Insurance Fund deductions of Sh10.8 million, Sh1.5 billion, sacco deductions of Sh204 million and Helb deductions of Sh828,387.

Last year, UoN saw a dip in student enrollment which then led to a cut down on staff tea and snacks as well as photocopy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu