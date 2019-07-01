Gov’t Stares At A Loss Close To Ksh1 Trillion In Bad Loans

The treasury could lose Ksh823.7 billion, an amount loaned to 72 state state corporations which have been cash strapped.

According to reports by the Nation, Ksh47.52 billion of these loans are non-performing or simply dormant, which have reached maturity.

The loans were advanced by the National Treasury without fundamental documents, and questions the loaning criteria, according to a report by the auditor general Edward Ouko.

“Failure to redeem the loans precipitate a high likelihood of defaulting and eventual loss of public funds because of continued write-offs of bad debts,” Mr Ouko says in the report.

Ouko further reveals that there were no documentation for determining the beneficiaries, terms of the loans and the authorisation of the disbursements.