Dennis Itumbi Bashes Nation Over ‘Link’ To DP Ruto’s Alleged Assassination Letter

Dennis Itumbi has bashed the Daily Nation newspaper for publishing an article that seemingly links him to an ‘assassination’ letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

Through his social media accounts, Itumbi who is the secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications and is based at the Deputy President’s office in Harambee Annex lashed out at the Nation terming the publication of the article as “journalist at its lowest form.’

“Journalism is at its lowest form when Daily Nation pens a story and reproduces allegation after allegation – but does not bother to call or text any of the communication officers in the Presidency they claim are being sought by DCI and are in hiding,” Itumbi stated.

According to the article published on Sunday, Ruto’s aides are the ones who are allegedly being sought after by the DCI on suspicion that they circulated the letter.

The article went ahead to claim that the two are from the communications department.

“They mentioned where the communication officers allegedly being sought work. We are about 10. None of us got a call or a text. Copy and paste journalism from unnamed sources who lie, should not find a home,” Itumbi noted.

The article went on to say the two officers from Ruto’s office had their phones off over the weekend and that one of the aides left Nairobi over the weekend for fear of being arrested.

Last week, DCI officers investigating the letter allegedly by an unknown CS said they were exploring the theory that the alleged assassination plot against Ruto could be a hoax.

The investigations have, however, been slowed down by the fact that Ruto who claimed there is a plot to kill him is yet to record a statement.

Ruto is reported to have raised the matter with President Uhuru Kenyatta who then asked DCI boss George Kinoti to investigate the claims.

The letter was what led to the summoning of three CSs by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations last Monday.

The author of the alleged letter dated May 30, 2019, claimed that a meeting had been convened at Hotel La Mada to discuss how to “shore up support for the President in Mt. Kenya and its diaspora.”

