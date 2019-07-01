Dela Off The Market As She Elopes With Longtime Boyfriend (Photos)

Adeline Maranga aka Dela is officially married to her longtime boyfriend, Dr Reigns.

Dr Reigns is a trap artiste and a pediatrician at Nairobi Hospital.

In an Instagram post, Dela indicated that she and now husband eloped.

“Mama, Papa, I love this man; he’s my star. And I want to be with him- Spend the rest of my life as his wife.”💍 We did it, baby @drreign ! #WeEloped #Dr&MrsReign ❤❤❤❤❤” she wrote.

The couple got engaged in a private affair in July 2018.

They had before the engagement released the Good Bad Boy hit on February 14 last year.

Following her announcement, fellow celebrities have sent in their congratulatory messages. They said:

“So Beautiful❤️CONGRATULATIONS to you both❤️❤️🤗🤗,” Grace Msalame wrote.

“🙌🙌😍❤️ you look so at peace Mrs!” Vivianne said.

Vanessa Mdee also wished the happy couple well, as did Hart the Band, Muthoni the Drummer Queen and Kamene Goro.

Dr Reigns also shared with his followers the good news captioning their wedding photo, “To infinity and beyond.”

