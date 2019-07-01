Body Falls Off KQ Flight In London In A Suspected Stowaway Case

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight on Sunday dropped a body in London minutes before landing at the Heathrow Airport.

According to reports from London’s Metropolitan Police, the body of the unidentified male stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London.

Upon further inspection, a bag containing some food and clothing was discovered at the rear left landing gear where the body is suspected to have fallen from.

“The incident has been treated as a sudden death and is now a police matter. The police have already been in contact with the Kenya High Commission to help identify and name the person,” read a statement from KQ.

The aircraft has been cleared for operation since it was inspected and no damage reported.

“The 6,840km flight takes 8hrs 50mins. It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences. Kenya Airways is working closely with the relevant authorities in Nairobi and London as they fully investigate this case,” added the statement.

