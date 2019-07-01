Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow In Private Ceremony

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore will be buried tomorrow, July 2 in a private ceremony.

The Guyanese-born British businessman died on Monday morning at his Nairobi home following a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019,” read the statement from Safaricom.

He leaves behind his wife Wambui Kamiru and four children from his first marriage.

According to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange who last saw Collymore on Saturday, he was prepared for his departure.

“I’ve never seen anyone prepared for death as I saw in this man. We had a walk at around 3.pm and hanged up with him, he was in a bit of pain. His spine was giving him some problem. He kept saying I have lived a good life I have some regrets, nobody is perfect am ready now. He didn’t want us to live when we bade him bye,” he said.

Koinange also intimated that the deceased had asked the telco to name his successor a few days ago.

“He did inform those in charge to name his replacement, they were in a process of naming a new CEO, he told them that one-year extension they had given he was not going to make it, ” Koinange recalled.

