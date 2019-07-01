in NEWS

BCLB Declines To Renew Licences For 19 Betting Companies

119 Views

[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

The Betting and Licencing Control Board (BCLB) will not renew the licences of 19 betting firms pending security vetting of their operations and directors.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the companies affected include 13 casinos, six lotteries and eight betting firms. The board did not however list the individual companies.

This follows a directive by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i that all companies involved in gaming be vetted afresh.

Read: Who Is Protecting CS Sicily Kariuki In The War Against Corruption?

Issuing the directive in April, Matiang’i noted that the renewal of the licences will be subject to proof of tax compliance.

Matiang’i also noted that the government is concerned with gambling as over 76 percent of youth are involved in gambling.

According to him, the numbers are alarming since the youth are not utilizing their skills and intelligence.

“What kinds of youth are we as a country raising, when we have most of them involved in betting? What message are we passing on to them for the future?” Matiang’i wondered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

AFCON Update: Kahata Benched, Philemon Back In Harambee Stars Lineup Against Senegal