AFCON Update: Kahata Benched, Philemon Back In Harambee Stars Lineup Against Senegal

Dennis Odhiambo has been drafted in the Harambee Stars line up to face Senegal in their final Group match of the AFCON ahead of Francis Kahata.
Dennis started in the 2-0 loss to Algeria but missed the 3-2 win over neighbors Tanzania after a low key show against the Fennecs.
He slots in for Francis Kahata who has been substituted in the previous two games.
Philemon Otieno returns to cover the right back position after missing the Taifa Stars match with an injury.
Musa Mohamed will continue to partner Joseph Okumu at the heart of the defense with Patrick Matasi maintaining his role in goal.
Kenya XI vs Senegal
Patrick Matasi (GK)
Musa Mohamed
Okumu Joseph
Abud Omar
Philemon Otieno
Wanyama Victor
Johanna Omollo
Dennis Odhiambo
Timbe Ayub
Eric Ouma
Michael Olunga
