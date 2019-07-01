83 Arrested For Holding Bhang Party In Murang’a

83 people have been arrested for allegedly planning a bhang smoking competition at Kenol town in Murang’a County.

The police are said to have acted on a tip-off from members of the public who were privy to the arrangements at Le Zeros hotel.

According to reports, the suspects were only permitting entry only to those who bought two rolls of the illegal substance.

Murang’a South Sub-County Police Commander John Ondit confirmed the arrest saying police waited for the party to kick off before storming the hotel.

During the operation, the officers confiscated several rolls of the substance.

“Members of public assisted us in nabbing the suspects who had a party dubbed Rastafarian Party. For one to be allowed in the hotel, he had to buy at least two rolls of bhang; we have initiated a crackdown to arrest more after bhang uptake has risen in the area,” Mr Ondit said.

The officer noted that the police are on a high alert on other suspects involved in the business.

The suspects are said to be targeting school-going children and idle youth in the region.

“Some are pretending to be Akorinos and others Rastafarians with bhang related contents in their dressings for easier identification by their clients, but we are going for them,” the officer added.

The traffickers are reported to be taking advantage of the Nairobi-Kenol-Moyale and often hide the bhang in petroleum tankers.

The suspects will be arraigned later on Monday.

