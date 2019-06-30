Sonko’s Wife Primrose Writes Daughter Hearty Message On Her Graduation Day

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s wife Primrose Mbuvi is a proud mother following her adopted daughter’s graduation from Daystar University on Saturday.

The First Lady didn’t hide her joy as she praised Janet Kahingi for her achievements.

In a hearty message on her Instagram page, Primrose said that it has been an amazing 13 years with Janet in the family.

She noted that Janet has set the bar high for her siblings and the whole family led by Governor Sonko was immensely proud of her.

Primrose went ahead to assure her of unequivocal support as she prepares to conquer the world.

“It has been an amazing 13 years since I adopted you into this lovely family, congratulations my daughter Janet Kahingi on your graduation with a business diploma, this is no mean feat by any means. However the journey has just begun and ahead of you lies infinite possibilities, I assure you of my full support throughout the journey.

“If anything, my resolve has been emboldened especially now that you have set the bar for your siblings Sandra, Gift and Baby Satrine Osinya. You’ve made your father and I proud,

“All your dreams will come true if you have the courage to pursue them.Congrats hun,” wrote Primrose.

Elated Janet, thanked her mother and the entire family for their kindness and unwavering support.

“I lack words to express my gratitude mine is to say thank you for always holding my hands through this journey. You, dad and my siblings mean absolutely the world to me and I will always and forever make you proud,” she stated.

Another notable figure who graduated during the university’s 41st graduation ceremony held in Athi River was Churchill Raw host Jasper Muthomi better known by his stage name MC Jessy.

Fans thronged his page heaping him with praises for the work well done.

