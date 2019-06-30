Robbers Captured On CCTV Footage Killing Bodaboda Rider In Uganda

Two robbers were captured on CCTV footage gruesomely killing a bodaboda rider in Uganda, whom they had hired to ferry them.

The robbers were captured strangling their victim and later hitting him with a stone on the head, killing him instantly.

The incidence happened on Saturday at about 4 am, at Kakeeka Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala District, and was captured on the CCTV cameras of a nearby nursery and primary school.

Read: Skeleton Of Rita Awuor Found In A Forest In Germany Months After Going Missing

“At the moment, our cyber forensic experts are analysing the CCTV footage for facial recognition and formal identification of the suspects, as well as the registration number plates of the stolen motorcycle,” said Mr Fred Enanga, the spokesman of the police force.

“We are also engaging managers of all boda boda stages, whose members could have disappeared or anyone that might have knowledge about a missing rider or the two male suspects, to contact police.”

To hasten reprimanding of the robbers, the police force in Uganda released the footage to the public to help in identification.

Read: KU Pharmacy Student Shot Dead In Girlfriend’s House

Also, Homicide and Flying Squad departments have been dispatched to Old Kampala Police Divisional Headquarters to help in the investigation.

“We want to use this opportunity to remind all boda boda riders, of continued threats against them, of robbers posing as potential clients. We urge them to avoid late night transactions, avoid carrying more than one passenger and to share trip details with colleagues,” added Mr Enanga.

The robbers stole the victim’s motorbike.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu