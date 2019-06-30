in NEWS

KU Pharmacy Student Shot Dead In Girlfriend’s House

Felix Otieno. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A Kenyatta University student was shot dead on Friday night in her girlfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani where he had gone for a visit.

The victim, Mr Felix Otieno, who was in his final year at Kenyatta University is thought to have been killed as a result of a love triangle or a deal gone sour.

However, the police are yet to establish the motive of the killing, which cut short the dreams of the 29-year-old pharmacist to be.

According to reports, his girlfriend was not in the house when the unknown assailants attacked. They are reported to have fired twice towards Otieno, who was playing games with a friend.

The attackers are said to have asked the whereabouts of yet another person before a confrontation ensued.

One of the bullets found its mark on the lower abdomen, before he bled to death. Ruiru Police chief James Ngetich yesterday said police had opened investigations into the incident.

“There are many issues coming up but we are hoping to unravel the reasons. We need to know who the killers are, if they were robbers and why they picked on the student (Otieno),” Mr Ngetich said.

Detectives from the Elite Special Crimes Prevention Unit last evening joined the investigations.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

